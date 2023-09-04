FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 361.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,247 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 59,649 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in CarMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 93,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,542. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

