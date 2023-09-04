FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.79.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.48. 788,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.68 and a 200 day moving average of $179.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

