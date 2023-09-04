FORA Capital LLC Increases Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 195.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 215.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE GSK traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,376. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

