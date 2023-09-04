FORA Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.0% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% in the first quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 31,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,868 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:BUD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.18. 2,889,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
