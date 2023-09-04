FORA Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.0% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% in the first quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 31,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,868 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.18. 2,889,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.