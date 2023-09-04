FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 443.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HSY traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.85. 1,221,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.88. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

