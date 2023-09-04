FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,994 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Crocs Trading Up 2.6 %

CROX traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.86. 1,010,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,590. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

