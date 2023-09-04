Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

FFIC stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $426.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 197,748 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 144,279 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 147.6% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 143,052 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,048,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 580,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 118,310 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.