Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.10.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $169.30 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $220.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 53.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.