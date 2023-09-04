Financial Avengers Inc. Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 5.4% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,057. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

