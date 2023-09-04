Financial Avengers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,850,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,165,991. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.34.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

