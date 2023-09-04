Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 211.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,843,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,971,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $454.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

