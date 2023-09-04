Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,843,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,971,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

