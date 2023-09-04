ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.07.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ExlService has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $38.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis lifted its position in ExlService by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 23,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 23.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 315,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 59,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $4,015,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

