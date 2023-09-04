Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evotec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVO opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Evotec has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

