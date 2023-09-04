Evercore ISI Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $195.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.10.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average of $196.44. Five Below has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $116,066,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 83.6% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,947,000 after purchasing an additional 520,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

