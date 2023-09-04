Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 144,602 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,602 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Salesforce worth $146,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $221.53. 5,600,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,674. The firm has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

