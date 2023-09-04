Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOSE. TD Cowen started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $515.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $69,573.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,086.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $88,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 608,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

