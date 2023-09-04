DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DLocal from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of DLO opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 3.5% during the second quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,680 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,463 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 1.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,681,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,587,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 109,505 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

