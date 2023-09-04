Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.1 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,694. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

