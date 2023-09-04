Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $4.94 on Monday, reaching $194.75. 217,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,457. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.34 and a 200 day moving average of $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.77.

Get Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.