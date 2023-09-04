Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. 20,292,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,073,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

