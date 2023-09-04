CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.51.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Shares of CRWD opened at $161.23 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -393.24, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

