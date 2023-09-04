Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 330,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $123,011,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,509,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,793,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.5% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.51. 4,126,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $364.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.