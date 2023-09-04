Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 732 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 3.1 %

United Rentals stock traded up $14.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $491.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.