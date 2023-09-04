Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,097 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,760 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,510,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.42. 2,024,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

