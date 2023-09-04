Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.7% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.03 on Monday, reaching $544.25. 1,437,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $547.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.77. The stock has a market cap of $241.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

