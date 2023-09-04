Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Declares $0.22 Final Dividend

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

In other Corporate Travel Management news, insider Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

