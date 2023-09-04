Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Declares $0.22 Final Dividend

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2023

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTDGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th.

Corporate Travel Management Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Insider Activity

In other Corporate Travel Management news, insider Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Travel Management

(Get Free Report)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

Read More

Dividend History for Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD)

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.