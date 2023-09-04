Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.48. 667,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of -141.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

