Cobak Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $41.61 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $41.61 million and $636,114.57 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,259,713 tokens. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

