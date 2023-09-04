Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 11,047 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.30% of DTE Energy worth $67,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $102.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

