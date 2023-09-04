Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $53.67 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $53,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average is $122.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.