Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 308,500 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,776,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 308,500 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Antero Midstream worth $71,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,333,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at $646,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

