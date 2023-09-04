Clear Street LLC Grows Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CONX worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CONX by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONX by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CONX by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 159,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

