Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of REFI opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.06. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 61.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 632.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

