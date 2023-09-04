Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 262,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 158.9% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 81,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20,364.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.71. 760,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $101.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.56.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.