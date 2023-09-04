Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.5% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,055 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

