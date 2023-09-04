Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Camping World from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE CWH opened at $25.33 on Friday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 119,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 249,610 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

