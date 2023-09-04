CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,571,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,017 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $58,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in CAE by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.40 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

