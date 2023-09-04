Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,377 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,900,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 506.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.12. 2,184,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,753. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

