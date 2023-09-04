Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $134,901,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,612,000 after buying an additional 566,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,389. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.