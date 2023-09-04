BOX (BOX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BOX (NYSE: BOX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/30/2023 – BOX had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2023 – BOX had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – BOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – BOX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – BOX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2023 – BOX had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2023 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2023 – BOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – BOX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

BOX Stock Up 0.5 %

BOX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,068. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.01, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65.

Get Box Inc alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Box Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Box Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.