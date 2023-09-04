Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Cap of $11.16 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $23,285.63 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00155781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00050129 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025509 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00026107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003850 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 192.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

