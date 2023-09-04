Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

HCSG stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $871.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $418.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

