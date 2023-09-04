Algorand Price Hits $0.0934 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $731.54 million and $17.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00037870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00025992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,352,020 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

