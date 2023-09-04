Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $3.73 on Monday, reaching $109.45. 54,856,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,622,594. The firm has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,469.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,116 shares of company stock valued at $35,952,543 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

