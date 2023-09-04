AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,273 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AbbVie worth $213,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

ABBV traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $148.20. 3,357,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $261.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.65. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

