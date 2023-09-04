2,400 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,089. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

