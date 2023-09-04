21,220 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,716. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

