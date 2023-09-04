17,513 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Airbnb by 74.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Melius started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $2,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $26,333,728.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $2,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,333,728.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,107,826 shares of company stock worth $285,573,193 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.9 %

ABNB traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.69. 4,517,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,578. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

