Zcash Market Capitalization Achieves $406.76 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $24.91 or 0.00096065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $406.76 million and $39.66 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00048586 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00027817 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

